Vicksburg PD accepting applications for new officers

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The Vicksburg Police Department is accepting applications for new officers.

The department has openings in its Patrol Division.

They hope to hire the officers in early May so that they can be a part of the raining at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Academy in Basic Class 258 which begins on May 13.

The testing process will begin on January 20, 2018, and will consist of three parts:

The physical agility test will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 8:00am at the Vicksburg High School Stadium. Test will consist of push-ups, trunk flexion, agility run, and 1.5 mile endurance run.

The written test will follow on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at 9:00am at the Computer Training Center in the City Hall Annex, which is located at 1415 Walnut Street. Test will consist of a reading ability test and the Entry-Level police test. The Reading Ability Test is pass/fail; you cannot continue in the testing process if you do not pass this segment.

On Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at 9:00am the oral segment of the test will be held in the Vicksburg Police Department Training Room, 820 Veto Street. Candidates will be read a number of scenarios and given four minutes to formulate and verbally respond to each one while being recorded and filmed.

Below is some information about qualifications.

Hiring Qualifications:

Candidates must be 21 years of age

Candidates must be United States citizens

Candidates must be High school graduates. GED’s are acceptable.

Candidates must have a valid driver’s license

If a candidate has any military service, they must have been discharged under honorable conditions

Candidates must pass physical fitness agility test

Candidates must score 70% or better on Civil Service written examination

Candidates must pass a background check. Candidates cannot have any felony convictions or any misdemeanor Domestic Violence convictions.

Candidates must pass a physical examination

Candidates must pass a drug screen

Candidates must receive a satisfactory psychological evaluation

Benefits:

The beginning salary for police officers is $14.15 per hour, with educational incentives offered for Associates, Bachelors and Masters Degrees.

Benefits package includes employer-paid health, life, dental & vision insurance for employees. Family insurance packages are offered at competitive rates.

Officers are on the State of Mississippi Retirement Plan.

Officers given 9 paid Holidays each year, and officers accrue paid sick and personal leave.

For those who take the test, a thorough background investigations will take place on each passing candidate. This process will take approximately three months. Once the background investigations are complete, candidates will be interviewed by a board of senior officers of the Vicksburg Police Department. Afterwards, those who are selected will be scheduled for a medical physical with a drug screen and a psychological evaluation.

For those interested, application packets may be obtained at the City of Vicksburg Human Resource Office, 1415 Walnut Street, Suite 100 in Vicksburg beginning Wednesday, January 3, 2018, during regular business hours.The deadline to return application packets is 4:00 p.m., Friday, January 19, 2018. For more information, call 601-631-2996 or visit http://www.vicksburg.org .