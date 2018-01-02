Woman gets car stolen while warming up vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman’s car was stolen after she left her car running unattended.

Tyra Dean says she ran back inside her home after starting her car one morning, but when she ran back outside her Chevy Tahoe was gone.

“I thought at first that this was a joke or a dream,” said Dean.

WJTV did some homework, and according to state code, it is illegal to leave your engine running unattended.

Dean says this is an unfortunate lesson.

“For me to take three steps and the thief to take two, we need to be more aware,” said Dean.

If you know of any information that can help please contact Jackson Police.