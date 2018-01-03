$460 million Powerball jackpot numbers announced

Delta, LA (WJTV) – The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday’s drawing are 2, 18, 37, 39, and 42. The Powerball  is 12.

It is the tenth highest lottery jackpot in the nation.

Many Mississippians made their way across the bridge from Vicksburg to Louisiana, to buy a ticket.

Nearly 100 people packed the Chevron in Delta, Louisiana.

A lottery bill is making it’s way in front of Mississippi legislators once again.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves says though he is against a lottery in the state, if the bill makes it to the Senate floor, it has a chance of passing.

