Advance Auto Parts on Northside Drive robbed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday morning.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the crime happened at the Advance Auto Parts store on Northside Drive around 8 a.m.

Police said a man who had his face partially covered came inside of the store and displayed a handgun while he demanded money.

Holmes said the robber took off on foot and ran into the nearby neighborhood. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police. This investigation is ongoing.

