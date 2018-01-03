Advocacy program in Jones County is working to end domestic violence and assault

JONES COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is working to reduce the number of domestic violence and assault cases in their county.

Chief Investigator, Captain Tonya Madison, want people to know they have a Victim’s Advocacy Program that provides people with necessary resources such as shelter and protection.

She says the first step is contacting authorities and reporting these incidents.

If you or someone you know is a victim to domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking, please contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or click here.