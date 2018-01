JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials have sent out several boil water notices this week. The following is a list of the notices that have been sent out since Tuesday:

2900 – 3199 Old Canton Rd.

3600 – 3999 California Avenue

200 – 599 Lorenz Blvd.

300 – 499 Vardaman St.

1500 – 1999 W. Northside Dr.

3600 – 4099 N. Wabash St.

Maywood Circle

Kelton Dr.