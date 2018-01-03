City of Laurel proclaims January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

LAUREL, Miss.(WHLT) – The City of Laurel is making strides to prevent human trafficking in the city.

On Tuesday, Mayor Johnny Magee presented the organization, Advocates for Freedom, with a proclamation claiming January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Advocates for Freedom is known in Mississippi for helping victims of human trafficking. Regional Director Dora Harbin and her family were there at the council meeting to receive the proclamation.

Harbin says she hopes this year the City of Laurel can help post more billboards around the city so more victims can receive help.

“Billboards work. We have had victims call us because they saw the billboard, and the 800 toll-free number to call.”

