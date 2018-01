JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –Authorities are on the scene of a crash on I-220 North.

The crash is past the Hanging Moss Road exit in Madison County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all lanes are blocked; traffic is passing on the right shoulder.

Drivers should avoid this area.

