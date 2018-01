JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Police have blocked off an area of State Street due to a crash.

According to JPD, there was a crash involving a railroad truck and an 18-wheeler.

No train was involved. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said no injuries were reported.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route.

