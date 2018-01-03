Freezing temperatures cause problems for Jackson’s infrastructure

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The freezing temps are affecting the capital city’s infrastructure.

City officials tell WJTV that crews are battling 32 significant water main breaks.
Public Works Department briefed the mayor and city leaders on how they’re handling the situation.

Director Bob Miller says three city crews and four private contractors are working to repair these breaks. People all over Jackson are dealing with little to no water pressure as a result. Miller says the breaks are due to the soil shifting around the pipes as the weather fluctuates.

This combined with the age of those pipes is wreaking havoc on the system. And this could last several days because as the weather warms up, pipes could continue to burst and cause even more issues.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba signed an emergency declaration today to help deal with the pipe.

