JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State men’s basketball team scored the final four points of the Wednesday’s game against Alabama A&M to pull out a 59-56 win at the Lee E. Williams AAC.

Callaway alum and JSU senior Treshawn Bolden led all scorers with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Maurice Rivers added 12 points and 7 rebounds.

The Tigers will visit Alcorn State Saturday afternoon.

The Braves are 0-2 to start league play.

Click the video above for highlights from Wednesday night’s game.