JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Gertrude Drive early Wednesday morning.

Police said a 44-year-old man was shot in the forearm while sitting inside of his mobile home. We’re told the man was inside the home when the shooting happened. Police said he ran to a neighbor’s home to get help.

According to JPD, the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. They’re working to find the suspect.