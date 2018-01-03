Mississippi Democrats choose caucus leaders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Democrats have chosen the leaders of their caucus.

The Democrats named Derrick T. Simmons of Greenville as the chairman and David Blount of Jackson as vice-chairman.

Simmons, who was vice-chairman last year of the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, moved up because of former Senator Bill Stone, who had been chairman, resigned to accept another job.

“I’m elated at the confidence my colleagues have placed in me, and I will work hard to push forward our people first oriented, Democratic agenda,” Simmons said.

Blount has served since 2008 and is chairman of the Senate Public Property committee and vice chairman of the Elections committee.