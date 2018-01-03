Organizations in need during cold weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some organizations are asking for donations as they take care of those in need during the frigid temperatures.

Stewpot Opportunity Center: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Open 24 hours during cold weather. It’s located at 845 W. Amite Street.

Coffee

Coffee filters

Snack foods (popcorn, snack cakes, chips, juice, etc)

Laundry detergent

Fresh fruit

Salvation Army Center of Hope, 8:30am to 4:30; It’s located at 110 Presto Lane.

Hats

socks

gloves

sweaters

coats

blankets

Mississippi Blood Services donations is in need of donors. THey are asking anyone with free time to visit their locations this week. Get more information on their website.

Crisis Level Inventory after a huge drop in donors due to weather and holidays. We had 25% less donors than expected in December which is approximately 1,000 units short of what was needed. PLEASE do the following: DONATE, share this post & help us spread the word. pic.twitter.com/X25lX6EUeP — MississippiBloodSrvc (@MSBloodServices) January 2, 2018