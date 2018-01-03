Organizations in need during cold weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some organizations are asking for donations as they take care of those in need during the frigid temperatures.
Stewpot Opportunity Center: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Open 24 hours during cold weather. It’s located at 845 W. Amite Street.
- Coffee
- Coffee filters
- Snack foods (popcorn, snack cakes, chips, juice, etc)
- Laundry detergent
- Fresh fruit
Salvation Army Center of Hope, 8:30am to 4:30; It’s located at 110 Presto Lane.
- Hats
- socks
- gloves
- sweaters
- coats
- blankets
Mississippi Blood Services donations is in need of donors. THey are asking anyone with free time to visit their locations this week. Get more information on their website.