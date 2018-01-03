Organizations in need during cold weather

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some organizations are asking for donations as they take care of those in need during the frigid temperatures.

Stewpot Opportunity Center:  6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Open 24 hours during cold weather. It’s located at 845 W. Amite Street.

  • Coffee
  • Coffee filters
  • Snack foods (popcorn, snack cakes, chips, juice, etc)
  • Laundry detergent
  • Fresh fruit

Salvation Army Center of Hope, 8:30am to 4:30; It’s located at 110 Presto Lane.

  • Hats
  • socks
  • gloves
  • sweaters
  • coats
  • blankets

Mississippi Blood Services donations is in need of donors. THey are asking anyone with free time to visit their locations this week. Get more information on their website. 

