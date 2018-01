PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Reynolds Street.

Lt. Brian McGairty said they were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m.

Officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Authorities said a 32-year-old woman was taken into custody for questioning.

The victim died at the scene.

Authorities said the 21-year-old knows the woman who was taken into custody.