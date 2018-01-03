Some Fondren businesses closed due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There are a lot of businesses closed in Fondren due to water issues.

Wells Quality Cleaners, Barrell House, Walkers, Sal and Mookies, to name a few. Owners say they have no choice, but to close and wait for repairs to be made.

City crews are on Lorenz Boulevard/State Street and Old Canton/Duling Avenue. Another team was spotted further up State Street.

The Jackson Medical Mall is experiencing low water pressure due to water main leaks in the area. The lack of water pressure has affected the building’s heating system, restrooms, and overall water supply.

The Medical Mall has a few functioning restrooms in certain parts of the building, but not all of them. Rather than closing, the Medical Mall is working to provide temporary solutions.

Portable restrooms are being added, and bottled water is being distributed throughout the building.