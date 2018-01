JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There is a big mess to cleanup on Highway 18 in Jackson.

A truck lost thousands of eggs down the higway.

Those passing by could se the eggs in the lanes.

Truck loses thousands of eggs on Hwy 18 in Jackson. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/jtoLrW5lAF — Drew Hall (@drewhall86) January 3, 2018