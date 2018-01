FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) — Officials say the water is restored for the town of Fayette.

WJTV received several calls about water being out in the town.

Anthony Edwards says the water had been out since Monday.

“It’s an inconvenience of course,” said Edwards. “But we understand that the new mayor is taking on old problems.”

Mayor Londell Eanochs says the cold weather caused some problems, but crews have fixed the issues.