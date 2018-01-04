Auto Zone on Northside Drive robbed

Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Auto Zone Parts Store on Northside Drive.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the crime happened a little before 9:30 a.m.

Officers said a man wearing camo with his face partially covered entered the store with a gun, demanding money. Police said he left the scene on foot and ran south into a nearby neighborhood.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officers are currently attempting to locate the suspect, who is believed to still be in the immediate area.

This investigation is ongoing.

