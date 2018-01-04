Boil water advisory issued for entire drinking water system in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Due to the recent losses in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the entire drinking water system.

City officials said this includes customers served by the surface water and back-up well system.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

City officials said this does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use.

Residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

Click here to get tips from the Mississippi State Department of Health on what to do during a boil water advisory.