C Spire signs music sponsorship deal with new Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — C Spire signed a contract with the City of Brandon to be principal sponsor for all music concerts at the new outdoor amphitheater when it opens in the spring.

The agreement calls for the company to sponsor concerts at the facility as part of its C Spire Concert Series program. Brandon Mayor Butch Lee and the Board of Aldermen approved the agreement at a regular meeting Tuesday night.

“We’re excited about partnering with the city of Brandon at this new, high quality, fan-oriented music venue as part of our C Spire Concert Series program,” said Jim Richmond, vice president of Marketing for C Spire. “Our customers love music, and this will ensure that we continue to connect with them in a meaningful way.”

The Brandon Amphitheater sits in the middle of a 250-acre park, The Quarry, near downtown Brandon.

“Brandon is pleased that C Spire, a company we have worked with for many years, has joined our efforts as the concert series sponsor. We believe C Spire’s involvement will help enhance the Brandon Amphitheater,” Lee said.