Crews work on water repairs in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Water woes are taking over Jackson. Over in Fondren crews are working to repair a massive line break.

The water has been running from the ground for hours on Fondren Place. Crews are limiting traffic flow as they work to stop the leak.

More than the work though is the fact that several businesses are with little water pressure. Rainbow co-op is not running their kitchen. They tell us they’ve been experiencing is issues since Wednesday.

Businesses across from that store including a hair salon said they’ve been without water for about three days.

On Duling Avenue, people were buying water from McDade’s Grocery. Boil water alerts have been for Jackson, but no notice has been given on the timeline for repairs.

City officials plan to have a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the issue.