D’Lo truck stop robbed; Suspect in custody

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –Simpson County deputies arrested one person in connection with a robbery that happened at a D’Lo truck stop.

The sheriff’s department said Pearl Police arrested 23-year-old Elwood Bryce Leggett.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said a man in a 2002 gold Nissan Maxima drove through the front plate glass doors of the truck stop.

The driver got out of the vehicle with a gun and demand money and threatened the clerk.

Deputies said the suspect tried to leave by backing the car out of the door, but the car got hung on a post. The driver ran away on foot.

Authorities said they used their K-9 to try and track down the suspect. Their bloodhound Montana was able to locate several items of evidence used in the robber. The dog lost the trailer around Pine Street. Authorities said they believe that’s where the robber might have caught a ride away from the scene.

Leggett was later named a suspect. Pearl officers arrested him around 2:15 p.m.

The case is ongoing; more arrests are expected.