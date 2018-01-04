Hinds County contraband arrests

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County authorities arrested two people who they said were attempting to retrieve a package that was previously dropped off at the Raymond Detention Center for inmates to smuggle in the jail.

The package contained drugs, cell phones, and other items.

Deputies charged 23-year-old Johnny Williams with Possession of Controlled Substance while in Possession of a Firearm (Methamphetamine), Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Correctional Facility, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

They also charged 43-year-old Charles Irving, Jr. with Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Correctional Facility, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Major Pete Luke said, “Deputies discovered the two wandering through a wooded area adjacent to the jail around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Johnny Williams delivered the package earlier and decided to retrieve it back since it could not be smuggled in at that time. “Williams was also armed with a .38 caliber pistol when deputies confronted him.”

Williams and Irving are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.