Jackson man convicted of triple murder sentenced to life in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man accused in a triple murder investigation is sentenced to life in prison.

Javondus Beasley of Jackson received a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole plus 80 years on Thursday.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Beasley was found guilty on three counts of murder.

Last month, a jury convicted him on one count of capital murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the 2013 shooting deaths of his neighbor, 29-year-old Eldra Gibson, and Gibson’s friends 25-year-old Sherrod Brown and 22-year-old Ashley Taylor.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Weill Sr. sentenced Beasley to life without parole on count one, 40 years on count two, and 40 years on count three. The sentence will run consecutively.

In October of 2013, Beasley allegedly entered Gibson’s home on Moon Street in Jackson. He was accused of killing the owner and two others who were in the house at that time.

“This man is headed to the exact place he deserves to be for committing these heinous murders,” said General Hood. “I’m thankful for the justice that Judge Weill and the Hinds County jury have delivered in this case, and I hope it brings some peace to the families who have suffered too much.”