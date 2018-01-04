Petal Woman To Be Featured On Food Network’s “Worst Cooks In America”

PETAL, MS (WJTV) – Every year, The Food Network holds a competition to find out who the “Worst Cook in America” is. And in the show’s 12th season, Petal Mississippi’s very own Priscilla Nguyen decided to throw her hat into the ring.

“I’ve always been told that I’m a really bad cook. I’ve made my friends sick on my food. I’ve blown up things,” explained Nguyen. “So I was sitting down on my bed and I was watching Food Network, I love watching the competition shows on there. And “Worst Cooks in America” was on, and so I was like, ‘it’d be awesome to be on this show.’”

After filling out an application, and going through some interviews, the next thing Nguyen knew, she was on a plane to New York.

Nguyen says besides getting to meet chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence, learning how to actually cook was her favorite part of being on the show.

“Who better to learn from than two of like the best chefs in the nation or the world, you know? So I think the best part for me was being able to learn from them,” said Nguyen. “I mean I loved getting the experience of meeting everybody else and I love the competition and that, but my main goal was to learn how to cook, and learn the basics and then be able to take that and bring it with me home.”

And learn she did. Nguyen says her family, who wouldn’t go near her cooking just a few months ago, is starting to come around.

“I’d never had the patience to sit there and learn so, you know, they’ve gotten sick on my food, I’ve burned their kitchen with my food, so they think I was horrible,” said Nguyen. “But since the show they’ve actually tried some of my food and they like it. I’ve done a lot better.”