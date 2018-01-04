Pipe bursts at Alcorn State University; Dorm affected

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Cold weather is affecting some of the dorms at Alcorn State University.

School officials said the frigid temperatures caused a pipe to burst in the attic on one side of Building D in Medgar Evers Village on Tuesday.

Due to extensive water damage caused by the burst pipe, a limited number of students have been affected and are requested to adhere to the following housing and move-in adjustments for Spring 2018.

Students assigned to Suite 163, Suite 363 and Suite 463-B will be temporarily relocated to other housing options on the Lorman Campus and/or on the Natchez Campus.

Students in some suites are requested to delay move-in until 8 a.m. Sunday, January 7 to allow sufficient time for cleanup and repairs. Click here to see the suites affected.