Some Mississippi lawmakers get anti-harassment training

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi House members are taking training against sexual harassment, and Senate leaders are suggesting senators do the same.

House members were being trained Thursday in a session closed to the public.

Senate President Pro Tempore Terry Burton issued a memo Thursday saying the Rules Committee is requiring all Senate employees to take a 30-minute anti-harassment course. He says the committee suggests the 52 senators do the same.

The training comes weeks after Republican Rep. John Moore of Brandon resigned. House Speaker Philip Gunn said Moore, who was Education Committee chairman, was facing sexual harassment complaints from multiple women.

Burton says a senator who has been in the Legislature 50 years and a staff attorney who has worked more than 40 years don’t recall any sexual harassment complaints in the Senate.

1/4/2018 3:37:35 PM (GMT -6:00)