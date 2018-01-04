Woman charged with conspiracy, hindering prosecution in Yazoo County murder investigation

Related Coverage 2 charged with conspiracy, hindering prosecution in connection with Yazoo County murder

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman in connection with a December murder that happened in Yazoo County.

Agents arrested 42-year-old Stephanie Denise Ward Wednesday.

She is charged with conspiracy, hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the death of Roger Lee Scruggs, 44, of Brandon. Ward was arrested on Dunbarton Drive in Jackson without incident.

On December 22, John May and Larry Cooper were arrest and face the same charges. Scruggs’ body was found off Wildwood Road in Yazoo County December 2.

This investigation is ongoing.