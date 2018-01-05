1 dies after Rainbow Motel shooting

UPDATE: Jackson Police have identified the victim of this morning’s fatal shooting as 30-year-old Christopher King.

Investigators are still working to gather information about the suspect. This investigation is ongoing.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A 30-year-old man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Jackson.

Officers went to the Rainbow Motel on Medgar Evers Boulevard around 3 a.m. to respond to the scene.

They found a 30-year-old man inside a room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said a witness was present inside the room when the incident occurred and is currently speaking with investigators.

There is little information about the suspect, but it is believed that a dark-colored SUV was observed leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Police. This is the city’s first homicide of the year.