2018 Metro Jackson Heart Ball

By Published:

Join us for an unforgettable evening, as we come together to celebrate the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

Friday, January 26, 2018
6:00PM – 11:00PM

Country Club of Jackson
345 St Andrews Drive
Jackson, Mississippi 39211

Cardiovascular disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of Americans. The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest, largest voluntary organization devoted to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

By providing science-based treatment guidelines to healthcare professionals, the American Heart Association works to ensure the best treatment for every patient, every time. Some examples of the American Heart Association’s work are helping people in the community understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices, providing CPR education training, and educating lawmakers, policy makers and the public to advocate for changes that will protect and improve the health of our communities.
Our mission drives everything we do.

Click here to make your reservation or for more information. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s