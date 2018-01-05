Adams County authorities charge man with sex crime

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 37-year-old man for an alleged sex crime.

The sheriff’s department charged Norville Harold Box, III on five counts of felony molesting (Touching a Child or Mentally Defective or Physically Helpless Person for Lustful Purposes).

This arrest came as a result of an accusation that Box allegedly molested a juvenile on more than one occasion.

Authorities said the investigation determined there was enough merit to the accusation for an arrest warrant.

Box is being held at the Adams County Jail without bond pending arraignment.