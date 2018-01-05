Adams County authorities charge man with sex crime

By Published: Updated:
Norvill Harold Box, III

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 37-year-old man for an alleged sex crime.

The sheriff’s department charged Norville Harold Box, III on five counts of felony molesting (Touching a Child or Mentally Defective or Physically Helpless Person for Lustful Purposes).

This arrest came as a result of an accusation that Box allegedly molested a juvenile on more than one occasion.

Authorities said the investigation determined there was enough merit to the accusation for an arrest warrant.

Box is being held at the Adams County Jail without bond pending arraignment.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s