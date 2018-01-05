Adams County man dies from hypothermia

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Adams County authorities say a man died in his home from hypothermia.

Coroner James Lee said James Ruffin was found dead in his home Thursday.

“We found in this home a young man who was lying in a doorway inside of the home with a, in an apparent hypothermia, or consistent with hypothermia in my opinion as coroner.”

This is the second cold weather related death reported in Mississippi this year.

Authorities said 45-year-old Kerry Merritt of Plantersville died Tuesday morning at a Tupelo hospital after being found unresponsive on her porch.