Adams County man dies from hypothermia

By Published: Updated:

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Adams County authorities say a man died in his home from hypothermia.

Coroner James Lee said James Ruffin was found dead in his home Thursday.

“We found in this home a young man who was lying in a doorway inside of the home with a, in an apparent hypothermia, or consistent with hypothermia in my opinion as coroner.”

This is the second cold weather related death reported in Mississippi this year.

Authorities said 45-year-old Kerry Merritt of Plantersville died Tuesday morning at a Tupelo hospital after being found unresponsive on her porch.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s