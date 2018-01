JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant will deliver the 2018 State of the State Address on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

It will be held at the House of Representatives Chamber of the Mississippi State Capitol.

The House will gavel in the joint session at 4:45 p.m. with Gov. Bryant expected to start the Address around 5:00 p.m.

WJTV 12 will bring you the latest information about the governor’s address in our newscasts.