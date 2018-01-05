City of Jackson still working to restore water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson is still working to help restore water pressure.

City leaders said Friday that some areas are experiencing lower-than-normal water pressure. They said areas immediately near main break sites will have little to no pressure or flow available until the breaks are repaired.

Officials anticipate that this emergency will continue through the weekend.

We’re told that the city has experienced 55 confirmed water main breaks on distribution lines since Sunday, January 1. Six of those were confirmed since Friday morning.

City leaders said they increased the number of crews working to help resolve the problem.

To provide the best service possible, the City of Jackson Water Emergency Call Center will be open for reports of water breaks, low water pressure and no water at all between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Call Center number is 601-960-1111. Citizens also can continue to call 311 until 11:00p.m. Friday evening.

Customers that have been running a stream of water to keep their service lines from freezing are encouraged to close off their faucets when not in use. Elevated storage tanks that have drained by a combination of water main breaks and customer demand will be refilled as full pressure is restored to the system. The treatment plants are operating at full capacity to meet the demand and refill the storage tanks.