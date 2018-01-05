District Attorney Michael Guest to run for Harper’s congressional seat

District Attorney Michael Guest

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin and Madison counties District Attorney Michael Guest will run in the next congressional race.

Guest plans to run for Congressman Gregg Harper’s seat after he leaves office.

Harper told WJTV on Thursday that he would not seek a sixth term.

Harper represents Mississippi’s Third Congressional District, which stretches from Wilkinson County in southwest Mississippi to Oktibbeha County and includes the northeast corner of Jackson and the I-20 corridor into east central Mississippi.

Guest was sworn into office in January 2008 as the district attorney of Madison and Rankin counties.

