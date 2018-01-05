JPS officials assessing impact of frigid weather conditions at schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District is assessing the impact of the frigid weather conditions on its facilities.

School officials said maintenance staff is currently checking water pressure and heat at all schools and office buildings.

Teachers and staff returned Friday, January 5 for professional development.

Administrators said the conditions would be monitored over the weekend and make any necessary adjustments as needed.

Students are scheduled to return to school on Monday, January 8.

For the latest updates, visit the JPS website.

