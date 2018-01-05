JSU closed Monday, Tuesday due to continuing water pressure issues

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State University has decided to close the campus on Monday and Tuesday.

School officials told WJTV 12 on Friday that they have been monitoring and assessing the conditions.

Due to continuing water pressure issues, the campus will be closed January 8 and January 9. The school is scheduled to resume normal operations Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Move-in for students will be delayed until Saturday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. Classes will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Additionally, the deadline to complete registration will also be extended by one week.

The City of Jackson recently declared a state of emergency after several water main breaks occurred because of frigid temperatures.

JSU’s closure will help alleviate the stress on the water system.

JSU plans to continue to monitor the situation.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s