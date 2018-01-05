JSU closed Monday, Tuesday due to continuing water pressure issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State University has decided to close the campus on Monday and Tuesday.

School officials told WJTV 12 on Friday that they have been monitoring and assessing the conditions.

Due to continuing water pressure issues, the campus will be closed January 8 and January 9. The school is scheduled to resume normal operations Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Move-in for students will be delayed until Saturday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. Classes will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Additionally, the deadline to complete registration will also be extended by one week.

The City of Jackson recently declared a state of emergency after several water main breaks occurred because of frigid temperatures.

JSU’s closure will help alleviate the stress on the water system.

JSU plans to continue to monitor the situation.