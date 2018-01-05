Lawmaker proposes bill to designate different days for MLK, Robert E. Lee holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — House Democrat Kabir Karriem has presented a bill that would change when we celebrate two holidays.

If passed, the bill would designate the third Monday in January as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday and would designate the fourth Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday.

Both are currently celebrated on the same day, January 15 this year.

“Both men had great impacts on history,” Rep. Karriem said. “They were two opposites, but it’s time to separate the holidays here in the state of Mississippi.”

Rep. Karriem says similar bills may be proposed on the Senate side this session.