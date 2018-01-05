Man shot on Lanier Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Lanier Avenue near MLK Boulevard.

Officers went to the area around 2:30 a.m. and saw a vehicle.

Officers were informed that someone had just taken a gunshot victim to a hospital by private vehicle. They later located a 30-year-old man at the hospital who was suffering gunshot wounds to both arms.

The victim told officers that he was at a location Lanier Avenue when he was shot; he said he tried to drive off and hit a fence.

The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. This investigation is ongoing.