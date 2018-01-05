Millsaps College delaying start of on-campus activities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –Millsaps College is delaying the start of on-campus activities for the spring semester.

The school says due to several days of below-freezing temperatures in the area, the city of Jackson is actively managing an emergency situation related to broken and damaged water lines throughout the area.

Millsaps said the campus has experienced low water pressure. The issue has made toilets (particularly on upper floors) and showers largely unusable.

Dining Services lacks adequate water for food preparation, and water outages are projected to continue through the next several days.

Residence halls will open for the spring semester at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 14. We will observe the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, January 15.

The academic term will start as scheduled on Monday, January 8, as faculty begin distributing course material to and actively engaging with students via email, but on-site attendance in classes will not officially begin until Tuesday, January 16.

Get more information about it here.