Mississippi flag with rebel symbol flies at police building

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi flag with the Confederate battle emblem is being flown for the first time outside a new police building.

The Tupelo police headquarters opened in December 2016 in a predominantly black neighborhood.

The building has three flagpoles outside. One flies the American flag. One flies a city flag.

From the time the building opened, the other pole flew a state bicentennial banner, which does not include the Confederate symbol that critics see as racist.

The bicentennial was in 2017, and local media report that the state flag this week replaced the bicentennial banner outside the police department.

The two black members of Tupelo City Council oppose the state flag. They tell the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal they are disappointed about not receiving advance notice that it would be flown.

