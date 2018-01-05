Pine Belt woman presented with new home by R3SM and Mennonite Disaster Services

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Nearly one year after the tragic tornado that hit the Pine Belt, Jennie Roberts now has a new place to call home.
For Jennie Roberts, January 21 is a day she will never forget. It’s the day she lost her home and almost her life.
She remembers her son warning her the tornado was coming, and next thing she knew, she was under debris that crumbled from her home. She was trapped, but “by the grace of God,” she was able to make it out alive.
“With one leg up and one leg down, they finally pull me back up, slide me down and the neighbor across the street came and caught me, and pulled me out.” She said, “But he saved me. When looking at all the people that I thought I would not get to see at that moment when I was in that house.”