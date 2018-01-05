State Rep. Richard Bennett named chair of Education Committee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The first week of the legislative session wrapped up Friday.



The House convened at 9 a.m. and met for less than thirty minutes.

During that time Republican Richard Bennett, representing District 120, was appointed Chair of the Education Committee.

The Education Committee had previously been chaired by State Rep. John Moore of Rankin County but he resigned last month citing health reasons. WJTV 12 later learned that there were sexual harassment allegations made against the representative.

Bennett previously served as chair of the Gaming Committee.

Also, Marine Resources will now be chaired by Rep. Timmy Ladner, a Republican representing District 93. Rep. Jeffrey Guice, a Republican representing District 114 will serve as Chair of Ports and Harbors.