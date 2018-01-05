One injured, another dead in Ford Avenue shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is injured, and another is dead after a shooting on Ford Avenue.

According to Jackson Police, it happened just before 8:00 p.m.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg. And a 32-year-old man, who suffered from a gunshot wound to the head, died after officers arrived.

Sergeant Roderick Holmes said officers were told an altercation happened between the two victims and a third person.

The third person involved is believed to have left the scene.

The investigation is on-going.

