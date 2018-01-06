6 injured in Hub City shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – A shooting Friday night left six people injured at La Fiesta Brava Mexican Bar & Grille.

Officials say at approximately 11:48 p.m. shots were fired in the 6100 block of Highway 49.

When officers arrived on scene gunshot victims were already being transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening.

Out of the six injured, four reside in Laurel, Ellisville and Waynesboro.

In addition, when officers arrived on scene a fleeing vehicle started firing shots. An officer did exchange gunfire, but no injuries were sustained.

As standard procedure when any officer discharges a weapon, a separate internal affairs investigation will be conducted.

Anyone with further information should call Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.