9-year-old burned in storage container fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday Laurel Police Department Officers responded to 340 Avenue A in reference to a fire with injuries.

LFD, Jones County EOC and EmServe also responded to the scene.

It was reported that two juvenile males were playing in a storage container at the location when a fire was started.

A 9 year old received extensive injuries and was transported to SCRMC and then to Jackson for treatment. It is reported that the victim is stable in ICU at this time.

LPD was assisted by the State Fire Marshall Investigator in evaluating the scene that appears to be an accident.

If you have any information about this case you’re asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.