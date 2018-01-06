Burnett, Tyree lift Ole Miss to win over MississippI State

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Breein Tyree scored 16 points, including two tough layups at the rim in the final minute, to lead Mississippi over Mississippi State 64-58 on Saturday.

Ole Miss (9-6, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) has won eight out of the past nine against Mississippi State. Deandre Burnett led the Rebels with 21 points. Devontae Shuler added 10.

Mississippi State (13-2, 1-1) pushed ahead 34-28 by halftime on balanced scoring. The Bulldogs’ came into the game with the SEC’s best defense – they give up about 63 points per game – and continually forced Ole Miss into settling for contested jumpers in the first half.

But the Rebels started making better decisions in the second half and took a 54-53 lead on Tyree’s free throw with 4:45 remaining. From that point, it was a close game, but Tyree’s driving layups in the final minute proved to be the difference.

Mississippi State was led by Nick Weatherspoon and Aric Holman, who both scored nine points. The Bulldogs were 0 of 13 from 3-point range in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: It’s a difficult loss for the Bulldogs, who controlled a large portion of the game. Mississippi State’s shooting touch went cold in the second half and now the Bulldogs have another tough game against Florida looming.

Ole Miss: The Rebels are struggling on offense, but found a way to pull out a win against their rival. Burnett and Tyree had several good moments and Ole Miss needs more of them if the Rebels are going to be a factor in the SEC race.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State travels to face Florida on Wednesday.

Ole Miss travels to face Auburn on Tuesday.

