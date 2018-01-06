City of Jackson to hand out water to residents on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of 3 PM Saturday the City of Jackson has been notified about 94 water main breaks since Sunday.

The city released a statement Saturday afternoon saying crews have repaired 41 breaks and are currently working to repair 15 other. Ten of those confirmed breaks occurred Saturday compared to nineteen which occurred Friday.

They have two city crews and seven contractor crews working to repair these breaks.

Several of the new breaks are adjacent to repairs that were recently completed on aging pipes. Crews are also working to remove air that has entered the water pipes during repairs.

We’re told, there are thirty-seven confirmed breaks that have not yet been assigned to city crews or contractor crews but will be assigned this weekend. The crews will continue to work twelve-hour shifts through the weekend and into next week until pressure has been fully restored to the system.

Leaks are continuing to be reported by citizens to 311. We anticipate that these reports and confirmations will be ongoing. We added staff to the 311 Call Center yesterday afternoon. They are reporting a decrease in the volume of new calls from citizens identifying leaks.

Now that the lowest temperatures have passed, the elevated risk of customers experiencing frozen water service lines has passed. Customers that have been running a stream of water to keep their service lines from freezing are encouraged to close off their faucets when not in use.

Elevated storage tanks that have drained by a combination of water main breaks and customer demand will be refilled as full pressure is restored to the system. The treatment plants are operating at full capacity in an effort to meet the demand and refill the storage tanks.

The City of Jackson will distribute water on Sunday from noon until 4 PM. There will be three water distribution locations;

at Smith Willis stadium, 1200 Lakeland Drive, Jackson

Metro Center Mall, 3645 US 80, Jackson

Precinct One, 810 Cooper Road, Jackson

Distribution will include both water bottles and unpotable water (used for flushing toilets only).

You MUST bring containers with top lids to collect the unpotable water for toilet flushing purposes.

You will be able to pick up two cases of bottled water per vehicle and 10 gallons of unpotable water for flushing.