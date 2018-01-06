Silver Alert canceled for missing Olive Branch man

UPDATE: The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled the Silver Alert for Clifton Griffin. We’re told he’s been found and is safe.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Olive Branch man.

We’re told 63-year-old Clifton Griffin was last send around 6:00 p.m. Friday, walking in the 8100 block of Goodman Road at the Parkwood Behavioral Hospital in Olive Branch.

Griffin is described as a black male, 5’8″ tall, weighs 214 pounds, has short gray hair and has brown eyes. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a dark denim jacket, boots and a dark colored hat.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If you know where Griffin is, call the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.